Anupam Kher Teams Up With "Bahubali Of Indian Cinema" Prabhas For His 544th Film. Details Inside

Veteran actor Anupam Kher announced on Thursday that he will be sharing screen space with Prabhas, the "Bahubali of Indian cinema", in his 544th film, which is untitled as of now.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted a picture of himself with Prabhas, where the two are seen hugging. For the caption, he wrote: "ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only @actorprabhas!"

He went on to reveal that the film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, known for his work on Sita Ramam. "The film is directed by the very talented #HanuRaghavapudi! And produced by the wonderful team of producers at @mythriofficial! My very dear friend and brilliant @sudeepchatterjee.isc is the #DOP!" he added. "Kamaal ki kahaani hai aur kya chahiye life main doston!"

In addition, Anupam recently brought out the actor in OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal. He shared a video of himself guiding Agarwal to perform a scene, with Anupam providing him with lines to deliver. After eleven takes and a few tips on acting, Ritesh nailed the scene.

Anupam captioned the video: "When I brought out the actor in #Oyo Founder #RiteshAgarwal! I believe there is an actor in every person. In fact, anybody can act. That is the tagline of my acting school @actorprepares!"

He continued: "It was great fun doing this acting exercise with #Ritesh! And I must say he was very cool about it and did a great job! By the way, the lesson was given free! Jai Ho! #Acting #Lesson."

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in Emergency.