Anupam Kher Takes LinkedIn By Storm With Epic CV Drop: "Struggling Actor"

In a surprise move that has left his fans scratching their heads - and giggling - veteran actor Anupam Kher has given his LinkedIn resume a makeover. He labels himself as a "struggling actor". This tongue-in-cheek self-description has his fans doing a double take. Kher's LinkedIn profile describes him as "Actor, Teacher, Author, Motivational Speaker." Sharing a picture of his updated resume on Instagram, he wrote, "After every five years I update my resume! Luckily, in my profession, there is no age limit. Hope you like my biodata!!! Jai Ho! #Resume #Optimism (sic)."

Anupam Kher's post, while amusing, also highlights challenges faced by even seasoned actors in the ever-evolving and competitive film industry. In an introduction, the actor wrote, "If life is a movie, I've been blessed with a blockbuster. From a small-town boy in Shimla to walking the red carpet at global film festivals, I've journeyed through over 500 films, countless roles, and a lifetime of learning. My career is a testimony to resilience, passion, and the unshakable belief that failure is an event, never a person."

The post has garnered over 20,000 likes on Instagram, and fans are loving his playful side, with many commenting on his candour and creativity. "Simply loved it... How in one pager it tell a comprehensives story of once life," wrote one fan. "Awards and accolades bhi mention karte, atleast the most prestigious ones. Chaar Chand lag jaate...," remarked another fan.

One of the finest actors in Bollywood, Anupam Kher has acted in over 500 films, including iconic films like Saaransh (1984), Lamhe (1991), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). His accolades include two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. In recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema and the arts, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2004, and the Padma Bhushan in 2016. He also received the IIFA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema.

Anupam Kher has also appeared in international films such as Bend It Like Beckham (2002), Ang Lee's Golden Lion-winning Lust, Caution (2007), and David O. Russell's Silver Linings Playbook (2013).

On the professional front, he will next be seen in Metro In Dino, slated for release on November 29, 2024.