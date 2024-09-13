Anupam Kher Shares Throwback Gold Featuring His Grandparents: "No One Has A Better Recipe To Live Life"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher treated his Instagram followers on Friday with a lovely throwback image featuring his grandfather Pandit Amarnath and my grandmother Kalawati. Alongside the monochrome picture, Anupam Kher also wrote extensively about his memories with his granddad. The caption read, "Found an old picture of my grandfather Pandit Amarnath and my grandmother Kalawati. And remembered the childhood days spent with them. Their contribution to my rites today is priceless. The meaning and importance of Gayatri Mantra was taught by grandfather for the first time! If you live with your #GrandParents be sure to spend time with them. No one has a better recipe to live life than this! Hail grandparents. Hail grandmother and grandmother."

Take a look at Anupam Kher's post below:

In other news, Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is set to perform in Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great. Recently, a leaked image from the set of the film went viral and set the social media abuzz. In the viral pictures, Anupam Kher can be seen demonstrating a scene to the actor. In another picture, the two actors can be seen facing each other. The film, produced by Anupam Kher Studio, boasts of a talented team including Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keervani and Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.

A source shared, "Iain Glen will be playing a substantial role in the film. Anupam Kher, has got all the celebrated people in his team from Oscar winning- M.M. Keervani to do the music, Academy winner Resul Pookuty as Sound Designer, many more dignitaries . The joining of this Game of Thrones star Iain adds to the excitement."

Anupam Kher announced the news of the film on his birthday featuring a video with his mother. Anupam Kher made his directorial debut with the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Anupam Kher will be seen in the upcoming movie Vijay 69. Produced by YRF Entertainment, Vijay 69 will narrate the life of an old man, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at 69.The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed Meri Pyaari Bindu.