Antim Trailer: Salman Khan Vows To End Aayush Sharma's Terror Once And For All

Antim Trailer: Salman Khan in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The film is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar

It also stars Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal

It will release in theatres on November 26

The trailer of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth dropped on the Internet on Monday evening and it promises power-packed performances by the duo. The film, directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, features Salman Khan as a cop and his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, as his nemesis - a ruthless goon. As per the makers of the film, it shows an "epic fight between the right and the wrong"- Salman Khan represents the former while Aayush Sharma is the menacing antagonist. In the trailer, Aayush Sharma can be seen hurting and terrorising people, after which Salman Khan vows to end his reign. What follows is a fierce and nail-biting fight between the duo, where they go shirtless.

The film also stars Mahesh V Manjrekar, Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal.

Sharing the trailer of Antim on social media, Aayush Sharma wrote: "Ismein drama hai, emotion hai aur bohut saara action. Are you ready for ANTIM? #AntimTrailer out now!"

Watch the trailer of Antim here:

Team Antim launched the trailer in full style in Mumbai on Monday evening. See pictures of Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahesh V Manjrekar from the trailer launch here:

Before Antim: The Final Truth, Mahesh Manjrekar has collaborated with Salman Khan in the past for Dabangg film series. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar made her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3 in 2019, co-starring Salman Khan. Antim: The Final Truth is an adaptation of Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. It will release in theatres on November 26.

Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3. The actor also has Kick 2 lined up.