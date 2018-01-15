Anoushka Shankar And Director Joe Wright End Their Marriage: Report

#flashbackfriday Exactly seven years ago, my wonderful husband asked me to marry him. It was all perfectly romantic, until my first morning sickness symptoms kicked in and I proceeded to vomit for the rest of the day This photo was taken a few weeks beforehand, on the day we found out we were having a baby

A post shared by Anoushka Shankar (@anoushkashankarofficial) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:05am PDT