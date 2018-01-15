Anoushka Shankar And Director Joe Wright End Their Marriage: Report

Singer and sitarist Anoushka Shankar and her husband Joe Wright, a British film director, have spilt up, Page Six reported. Anoushka and Joe married in a private ceremony in London in September 2010. "I can confirm that Joe Wright and Anoushka Shankar recently ended their marriage. All parties are committed to the welfare and happiness of their two beautiful children and ask that their privacy be respected. No further comments will be made on this matter," Page Six quoted a representative for Joe Wright as saying. Anoushka Shankar and Joe Wright are parents to sons Zubin Shankar Wright and Mohan Shankar Wright.
In August last year, Anoushka Shankar, 36, had posted an old picture of herself with Joe Wright on Instagram and wrote, "Exactly seven years ago, my wonderful husband asked me to marry him. It was all perfectly romantic, until my first morning sickness symptoms kicked in and I proceeded to vomit for the rest of the day. This photo was taken a few weeks beforehand, on the day we found out we were having a baby."
#flashbackfriday Exactly seven years ago, my wonderful husband asked me to marry him. It was all perfectly romantic, until my first morning sickness symptoms kicked in and I proceeded to vomit for the rest of the day This photo was taken a few weeks beforehand, on the day we found out we were having a baby
Last year, Anoushka Shankar and Joe Wright attended the Grammys together. "Very excited that this man is my date to the #grammys today! It's the first time he's been free to join me," she tweeted before the show.
CommentsShe has been nominated several times ever since, but hasn't won any till now. She is the daughter of late sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar and the half-sister of singer Norah Jones.
Joe Wright has made films like Darkest Hour, Pan and Pride & Prejudice.