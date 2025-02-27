<i>Another Simple Favour</i> Trailer: Blake Lively And Anna Kendrick Out For A Deadly Revenge

Another Simple Favour is the sequel to A Simple Favour (2018), which had Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in the lead. While Blake plays the role of Emily, an affluent PR professional, Anna is Stephanie, a small-town vlogger.

The much-anticipated trailer of the sequel finally dropped last night. The rivals are back in Italy this time, the sequel opens with Stephanie and Emily reuniting in Italy, as the latter gets married to a businessman.

Emily crashes Stephanie's book reading event after escaping prison.

Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) has written a book on all the incidents that took place with her mysterious friend (Emily played by Blake Lively), in the first part. The revenge plot is about to get all the more intense, as Emily invites Stephanie to her wedding.

When Stephanie feels suspicious about Emily's return and the intentions she has on her mind, Emily asks her, "Do you think I invited you to get revenge? For stealing my life and taking my kid away from me."

Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, and Kelly McCormack, are all reprising their roles in the sequel.

The excitement around Another Simple Favour is quite high, the first part received a positive response with Blake's sinister onscreen personality leaving the audience impressed.

Paul Feig is the director. Another Simple Favour is all set to premiere at SXSW (South by Southwest) Festival in March. It will have its worldwide release on May 1, 2025, on Amazon Prime.

The movie is based on the 2017 novel with the same title by Darcey Bell.