<i>Another Simple Favour</i> First Look: Blake Lively And Anna Kendrick Take Over Italy In New Stills

A Simple Favour was released in 2018, the film had Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in the lead. It also had Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Rupert Friend, and Jean Smart in key roles.

The plot of the film revolves around a vlogger (Anna Kendrick) and how she gets embroiled in solving the mystery behind the disappearance of her mysterious and affluent friend (Blake Lively).

Earlier this month, Blake Lively shared an all-new poster of the sequel of the film titled Another Simple Favour. The makers shared the first look from the sequel earlier today, and needless to say, it has gotten the excitement soaring all the more.

Another Simple Favour is set against the backdrop of an Italian island, with Kendrick and Lively reprising their roles. Bashir Salahuddin, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla, and Kelly McCormack also play key roles.

Blake looks stunning in a candid shot, wearing a massive sun hat and walking down the stairs. Kendrick is seen in her character Stephanie, holding a glass of martini and with a concerned expression on her face.

The official synopsis of the film read, "Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."

Another Simple Favour will drop on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025.