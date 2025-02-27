<i>Another Simple Favor</i> Trailer: Revenge Is A Dish Best Served In Italy. Bonus - Blake Lively And Anna Kendrick

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are back together for the highly anticipated sequel, Another Simple Favor, which takes the thrilling, dark comedy to Italy.

The trailer of the film reveals the duo reconnecting and heading to the stunning island of Capri. The plot follows Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they travel to Capri for Emily's lavish wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman. However, the wedding quickly spirals into a web of murder and betrayal.

In the trailer, Emily (Lively) asks Stephanie (Kendrick), "Do you think I invited you to get revenge for stealing my life and taking my kid away from me? You think I want to make you pay?" to which Stephanie replies, "I don't know. Do you?"

In the sequel, Emily's time in prison is behind her, and Stephanie has turned her story into a bestselling book. When Emily crashes one of her book signings, she invites Stephanie to her wedding, setting off a dangerous new series of events. The sequel promises to deliver the same twisted plot, sharp wit, and glamorous fashion that made the original film such a hit.

Lively's most recent film was It Ends With Us, which earned over $350 million at the global box office despite facing controversy surrounding a legal dispute with director Justin Baldoni. Feig has publicly supported Lively, praising her as an incredible collaborator. "Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with," Feig shared on social media earlier this year.

Released in September 2018, A Simple Favor grossed $53 million at the domestic box office and $97 million globally.

Directed by Paul Feig, the sequel to his 2018 hit A Simple Favor is set to stream on Prime Video starting May 1. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins, and Allison Janney, and is a co-production between Amazon MGM Studios and Lionsgate.

Feig returns to direct the film from a script written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. Sharzer also penned the screenplay for the original A Simple Favor, which was adapted from the 2017 novel by Darcey Bell.

Another Simple Favor will have its world premiere on March 7 as the opening title at the South by Southwest festival.