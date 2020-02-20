Annu Kapoor's Birthday Gift - His First Look From Chehre

First look of Annu Kapoor from Chehre. (courtesy: apmpictures)

Highlights Veteran actor Annu Kapoor turned 64 on Thursday

Producer Anand Pandit wished him with a 'first look' from 'Chehre'

The film is scheduled to release on July 17

On the occasion of actor Annu Kapoor's birthday, producer Anand Pandit released the first look of the actor from his upcoming film Chehre on Twitter. The veteran actor turned 64 on Thursday. Chehre is a mystery-thriller directed by Rumi Jaffery. In the picture, Annu Kapoor can be seen wearing a red turban and has added a white beard to his look for the film. The picture also features Anand Pandit sitting with the actor. Sharing Annu Kapoor's first look, Anand Pandit tweeted, "An actor who truly can step into any character, Annu Kapoor here's wishing you a very happy birthday! Looking forward to seeing you in a completely different avatar in Chehre."

Here's the first look from Chehre:

An actor who truly can step into any character, @annukapoor_ here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday! Looking forward to seeing you in a completely different avatar in #Chehre.@srbachchan@emraanhashmi#RuumyJafrypic.twitter.com/dUPXbzd6nG — Anand Pandit (@anandpandit63) February 20, 2020

The film has been produced under the banners of Anand Pandit's production company, which is named after him. Another picture was shared from the production company's account that read: "Anand Pandit Motion Pictures wishes the veteran actor Annu Kapoor a very happy birthday. From Khandani Shafakhana and Pagalpanti to our upcoming Chehre, the association with you has always been incredible!"

Anand Pandit Motion Pictures wishes the veteran actor @annukapoor_ a very happy birthday. From Khandani Shafakhana and Pagalpanti to our upcoming #Chehre, the association with you has always been incredible! @srbachchan@emraanhashmi@anandpandit63#RuumyJafry@tweet2rheapic.twitter.com/Z6NqbP3jUQ — Anand Pandit Motion Pictures (@apmpictures) February 20, 2020

Chehre features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film's cast also includes Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles. On January 21, Emraan and Rhea tweeted about Chehre's new release date July 17.

Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery has previously directed Gali Gali Chor Hai, Life Partner and God Tussi Great Ho.