Annaatthe: Khushbu Sundar On Working With Rajinikanth: 'He's Still Like School Going Kid' Who's So 'Enthusiastic' On First Day

Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, a 200-crore family entertainer that centers around the brother-sister sentiment, releases today in cinemas. The film, directed by Siruthai Siva, features four lead actresses - Nayanthara, Keerthi Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar, who featured alongside Rajinikanth once again after 27 years. Speaking to NDTV, Khushbu Sundar shared her experience of working with the superstar once again and said: "He's still like one first day school going kid who's so enthusiastic about going to school but at the same time there's a tinge of fear whether I'd be able to give my best. This man is still the same." Rajinikanth and Khushbu Sundar have worked together in films like Annaamalai, Mannan, Shanti Kranti and Pandian.

National Award-winning musician D Imman has scored the music for the film. The signature song introducing Rajinikanth in the film, as always, was sung by late singer S P Balasubramaniam, who died of Covid-19 in September 2020. This happened to be his last number. SPB, as the singer was fondly called, worked closely with Rajinikanth in the past. He was called the voice of Rajinikanth and two other actors - Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan. Recollecting the experience of working with S P Balasubramaniam, D Imman said: "We in fact recorded that song in his home studio. He just aced it effortlessly. That was magical."

Annaatthe is Rajinikanth's first film after he decided against entering politics. The pandemic had delayed the project. Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya, talking about the film, told NDTV: "Because of Covid, they couldn't film the entire year. Tamil Nadu has just opened 100% capacity in theatres as well and we as a family are looking forward to celebrating Annaatthe."

Produced by Sun pictures, Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has taken up distribution for Annaatthe. The film has hit more than 2000 screens globally. Speaking on the buzz around the film, Entertainment Industry Tracker Sreedhar Pillai said: "From Annamalai or Baashaa, right up to today with the kind of expectations there is for Annaatthe Diwali film it's going to be huge."

Rajinikanth's Darbar did not do well at box office last year. With COVID cases coming down and theatres opening up, the superstar would be hoping Annaatthe will set the cash register ringing.