Ankita Lokhande Dances To Deepika Padukone's Ang Laga De Re. How Did She Do?

Highlights Ankita Lokhande loves to dance

She recently shared a dance video and recreated Deepika's Ang Laga De Re

"Mr.Bhansali's fan forever," wrote Ankita

Ankita Lokhande has 3.5 million followers on Instagram and her ardent fans make sure that all her photos and videos go viral on the internet. Recently, she shared a video, in which, she is recreating Deepika Padukone's Ang Lag De Re from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh was the male lead in the film. It was a blockbuster. Now, Ankita Lokhande has recreated the popular song of the film which features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In the caption, Ankita Lokhande has called herself "Mr. Bhansali's fan forever." For the video, Ankita Lokhande created a perfect setup and is dressed in a black suit.

Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, "Anga laga le. Mr.Bhansali's fan forever." The song has been sung by Shail Hada and Aditi Paul and the lyrics were written by Siddharth-Garima. Sanjay Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was released in 2013.

Check out Ankita Lokhande's latest video:

Ankita Lokhande got married to boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. Their wedding was a grand affair and was attended by many well-known faces of the showbiz world. Kangana Ranaut had also attended Ankita and Vicky's sangeet. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dated for more than four years before getting married.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande is a well-known face of the television industry. She has also worked in Bollywood. Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film was declared a blockbuster and Ankita's acting was also praised by the audience and critics.

Ankita Lokhande is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta 2.0 with Shaheer Sheikh.