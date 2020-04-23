Anita Raaj Explains Why She Had Visitors After Neighbours Called Cops On Her

Anita Raaj shared this pic (courtesy anitaraaj)

Actress Anita Raaj, who has starred in TV shows such as 24 and Choti Sarrdaarni, found herself in the midst of a controversy recently. As per a report in mid-day, the 57-year-old actress and her husband Sunil Hingorani had the police visiting their Pali Hill residence after neighbours complained that they were allegedly entertaining guests. However, speaking to mid-day, Anita Raaj shared her side of the story and said her husband, who is a doctor, was visited by a friend on medical grounds: "Since my husband is a doctor, one of his friends had come home for a medical emergency. His wife came with him for assistance. My husband couldn't refuse him on humanitarian grounds."

She added that the cops left after evaluating the situation and allegedly apologised for the inconvenience: "After checking the situation, the cops apologised for the false complaint that was lodged with them and left immediately."

Anita Raaj's neighbours reportedly called the cops after they spotted visitors arriving at her house but here's what she told mid-day: "I won't behave irrationally by hosting a party in the current scenario," she added.

However, mid-day cited a source to report that after the police left the building, Anita Raaj and her husband had an altercation with the security guard in their attempt to know who lodged the complaint with the police.

Last month, singer Kanika Kapoor was criticised for attending a party instead of going into quarantine after returning from London. She was later diagnosed with COVID-19 but she has recovered now. Maharashtra is the worst affected states in India during the coronavirus outbreak. India has over 21,390 positive cases of COVID-19.