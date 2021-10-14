'To Growing Young Together': Rohit Reddy Wishes Anita Hassanandani On Anniversary

Anita and Rohit in a still from the video. (courtesy rohitreddygoa)

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are celebrating eight years of marriage today. The two have been setting major couple goals for their fans over the years. But, today, it is a bit more special. Thanks to Rohit Reddy's anniversary upload. He has shared a video compilation that takes us down the memory lane into their love life. The clip starts with a throwback photo. We hear him say, "Anita and I met in 2010. What happened next, neither of us expected." What follows is an adorable set of pictures and videos that clearly depict the love that they have been sharing over the years. The caption read like this, "Happy 8 to us baby, Anita Hassanandani…Here's to us growing young together." Anita Hassanandani couldn't help but drop a red heart emoji on this post. Rohit Reddy's friends and fans also left lovely comments for the couple. Actress Neha Dhupia commented with red heart emojis. Actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Awww." Ankita Bhargava wrote, "Happy anniversary you guys. Stay blessed."

Anita Hassanandani also dropped a photo compilation to mark this special day. Her post featured many lovely moments that the new parents have been sharing with their son Aaravv. She wrote, "Happy 8 to us my love, Rohit Reddy. Can't believe we created such a cutie. I love you." But we know her sense of humour and it got into this post too. Anita Hassanandani added in her caption, "I still want nonuplets (ROFL emojis)."

The couple recently spent a wonderful vacation in the Maldives. Here is a postcard where Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are seen with Aaravv at a pool.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the cutest couples in town. The two often send our hearts melting with their videos. Have a look at this fun clip they made with each other.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got married in 2013. The two welcomed Aaravv in February this year. Anita Hassanandani is known for her roles in TV serials like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Kkavyanjali. She was last seen in Naagin 4.