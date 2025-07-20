Anirudh Ravichander's Chennai Concert Postponed, Singer Issues Statement

Anirudh Ravichander announced on Sunday that his highly anticipated Hukum Chennai concert, originally scheduled for July 26 at Thiruvidanthai, has been postponed.

What's Happening

The decision comes in light of the overwhelming demand for tickets and the limitations of the current venue in accommodating a larger audience.

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Anirudh wrote, "Dear Hukum Family, Due to the incredible love and overwhelming demand, the Hukum Chennai concert scheduled for July 26 at Thiruvidanthai is being postponed. Thank you so much for your love and patience. We'll be back soon - bigger, better, and louder!"

He also shared a poster with a statement that read, "Due to overwhelming ticket demand and limitations in accommodating more audience at the current venue, the Hukum Chennai concert scheduled for 26th July at Thiruvidanthai is being postponed."

The statement further explained the next steps: "To welcome all fans and deliver a seamless, high-quality experience - including smooth entry and exit and enhanced production - we are shifting to a different venue on a new date, which will be announced soon. All ticket holders will receive refund to their original payment method from District by Zomato within 7-10 working days."

The organisers expressed regret over the inconvenience and thanked the audience for their continued support. "We'll be back bigger, better, and louder," the note said.

Background

Anirudh had earlier announced his Hukum World Tour 2024, which includes performances across several global cities. The tour kicked off at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai in February last year and was slated to conclude with a grand finale in Chennai.

When bookings for the Chennai concert opened, tickets sold out in less than 45 minutes.