Anirudh Ravichander Denies Wedding Reports With Kavya Maran: "Stop Spreading Rumours"

The rumours originated from a viral Reddit post that claimed Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran were in a relationship.

The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander has put an end to rumours linking him romantically with Kavya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

What

  • Several online reports suggested that the composer might soon announce his marriage to Kavya Maran.
  • Anirudh Ravichander took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to clarify the speculation. 
  • He tweeted, "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys...please stop spreading rumours (sic)," adding a laughing emoji to express his amusement.
  • The rumours originated from a viral Reddit post that claimed Ravichander and Kavya Maran were in a relationship. 
  • The post further speculated that superstar Rajinikanth had personally spoken to Kalanithi Maran about the alleged relationship, fuelling talks of a possible wedding.

Background

Anirudh Ravichander, 34, is one of the most sought-after music directors in Tamil and Telugu cinema. He has composed music for major stars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR. He also made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Currently, Ravichander is working on the music for The Paradise, an upcoming Telugu film starring Nani. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks their second collaboration after Dasara

Set in Hyderabad, the film is said to have an intense storyline, though more details about the cast and crew are awaited.

Anirudh was also seen in the announcement promo for Jailer 2. The video, shared earlier this year, featured Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh relaxing in Goa before being ambushed by goons, only for Rajinikanth to make a dramatic entrance. 

The release date for Jailer 2 has not yet been announced.

In A Nutshell

