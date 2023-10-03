'Animal Ka Enemy' Bobby Deol Shares BTS Pic From The Film's Set

Bobby Deol shared this BTS photo. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga'sAnimal is slated to release in December but it has already been creating a lot of buzz, courtesy the film's teaser that was released on the film's lead actor Ranbir Kapoor's birthday last month. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol as "Animal's enemy" has also been trending a great deal. The actor recently shared a picture from the sets of the film and he wrote, "Shoot life keeping me fit." Bobby Deol, who has been undergoing a strict fitness regime, added the hashtags #AnimalKaEnemy, #BehindTheScenes, #Animal and #Grind to the shirtless photo he posted on Instagram.

In the comments section, Sunny Deol cheered for his brother and dropped heart emojis. "OMG slayer Bobby," read a comment from a user. "The greatest comeback ever. Keep entertaining us with awesome content," added another. Actor Rahul Dev wrote, "Outstanding." Another comment from an Instagram user read, "I am the only who thinks lord Bobby is going to overshadow everyone in Animal movie." Another one added, "All are waiting for your Animal role will be blockbuster film." Here's another comment, "Can't wait for Animal just to see Bobby Deol." Phew!

Check out Bobby Deol's post here:

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

Bobby Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, to name a few. Other than Animal, Bobby Deol will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol.