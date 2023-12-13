Animal Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Is Rock Solid At Rs 458 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in Animal. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is achieving massive success at the box office. On day 12, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film amassed Rs 13 crore (across all languages), as per a Sacnilk report. In total, the action-packed film has collected Rs 458.12 crore at the Indian box office. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor's lead role as Ranvijay Singh Balbir, Animal showcases outstanding on-screen performances of Rashmika Mandanna as Gitanjali, Bobby Deol as Abrar, Triptii Dimri as Zoya, and Anil Kapoor as Balbir Singh. The film was released on December 1.

Besides the gripping storyline, fans are loving the album of Animal. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna shared a video on Instagram with the song Kashmir playing in the background. The romantic number was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Manan Bhardwaj. In the video, Rashmika is seen enjoying the snow in what appears to be a park (not in Kashmir, as clarified in the caption). She mentioned, “Kashmir [white heart emoticon] As in this is not Kashmir but I just love the song. And, there was snow in this video and I thought perfect video for a perfect song…But umm…Well, you get the point.” For the unversed, Rashmika and Ranbir's wedding takes place in Kashmir in Animal.

Triptii Dimri, now celebrated as the "national crush," is receiving widespread acclaim for her role as Zoya in Animal. Beyond her on-screen performance, she has become the talk of the town due to a viral video from a red carpet event. In the clip, Triptii is seen looking at Ranbir on Animal's premiere night. Fans speculated that the actress found it hard to take her eyes off Ranbir. Clarifying the situation, Triptii, in an interview on Siddarth Kannan's YouTube channel, mentioned that she was "very nervous." She explained, “Hum log screening pe thay. And, unko puri cast ka shoot krna tha unko. [We were at the screening. They wanted to shoot the whole cast.] They wanted the whole cast of Animal together. And people were talking. And, he (Ranbir Kapoor) was right in front of me talking to somebody. So, if someone's talking to someone in front of me, obviously, you will look at that person."

Triptii added, “If you will notice I was just rubbing my hands. My dad, in fact, called me after watching the whole footage. And he was like, ‘Were you nervous?'. I said, ‘Haan. How do you know?' He was like, ‘You were rubbing your hands. I know, you rub your hands when you are nervous.'”

Animal clashed with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur at the Box Office.