Anil Kapoor Wishes Mr India Director Shekhar Kapur With Priceless Throwback Pic On Birthday

Anil Kapoor tweeted this photo on Thursday (courtesy AnilKapoor)

What would you do when Throwback Thursday coincides with a birthday? Take clues from Anil Kapoor, who made a trip down the memory lane - all the way back to 1987 - and fished out an old photo of Shekhar Kapur to wish him on his birthday. Shekhar Kapur famously directed Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in Bollywood's first ever sci-fi movie Mr India. The photo shared by Mr Kapoor appears to be from the sets of the 1987 film. "Wish you a very happy birthday, Shekhar Kapur! May you continue to inspire millions with your words, work and vision! Have an amazing year ahead filled with lots of love and light," read Anil Kapoor's birthday message for the filmmaker.

Having spotted the birthday greeting on his wall, Mr Kapur made an observation and fired a few questions to his Mr India hero like this: "Thank you, Anil. You too. Looks like your new innings has just begun. Is there another Mr. India in our lives? And what are you saying you to me in the pic that is making me feel morose?"

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor responded with this comment: "No idea... but you are looking better than me for a change in this pic."

Read Anil Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur's Twitter conversation here:

Wish you a very happy birthday, @shekharkapur! May you continue to inspire millions with your words, work & vision! Have an amazing year ahead filled with lots of love & light! pic.twitter.com/eoNGQPONl7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2018

Thank you, Anil. You too. Looks like your new innings has just begun. Is there another Mr. India in our lives ? And what are you saying you to me in the pic that is making me feel morose? Yo, @AnilKapoorhttps://t.co/DSOaomhaod — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 6, 2018

No idea... but you are looking better than me for a change in this pic .. https://t.co/W3weeosYVl — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2018

Mr India clocked 31 years of Bollywood in May this year. Directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, the film cast Anil Kapoor as Arun, a violinist who looks after a house full of orphans by day and becomes the titular invisible hero by night; Sridevi plays Seema, a feisty reporter who rents a room in Arun's house. The epic cast of Mr India also included names such as Annu Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Sharat Saxena and Ajit Vachani while Ashok Kumar had a cameo as a scientist and Amrish Puri played the iconic villain Mogambo.

Meanwhile, much has been said about a reported sequel of Mr India. In several interviews, Shekhar Kapur had said that he was unwilling to direct a sequel. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in May this year, he said there cannot be a sequel without Sridevi, who died this year: "I don't know what is happening with that project or what Boney Kapoor's plans are. I was never going to direct the sequel. Now with Sridevi is no more, the question doesn't arise."

