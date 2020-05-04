Anil Kapoor 'Will Always Remember' This About His Slumdog Millionaire Co-Star Irrfan Khan

Anil Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor's heartwarming eulogy post for his Slumdog Millionaire co-star Irrfan Khan will make you cry. Irrfan Khan died in a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. In a moving note, Anil Kapoor revealed "one of the many things that" he will "always remember about Irrfan" - Irrfan Khan's smile. Anil Kapoor shared a set of pictures featuring Irrfan and his other co-stars of Slumdog Millionaire including Dev Patel and Freida Pinto and wrote, "These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile... One of the many things I'll always remember about Irrfan." Take a look:

A few days ago, Freida Pinto also shared an eulogy post dedicated to Irrfan and wrote about her "role model." She shared a picture from the SAG Awards and wrote an elaborate post remembering Irrfan Khan. "I have this one beautiful and powerful memory of Irrfan - unfazed by the glitzy glamour, no matter which Hollywood icon walked past us. Quiet but not silent- his responses to every interviewer were so meaningful and never lacking humour. He was representing India with achingly high levels of grace and dignity. He stood grounded in reality on every world stage, every red carpet- Grateful and so collected! How lucky was I, a complete little mess of a newbie, to have him as a role model," read an excerpt from her post. Take a look:

Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajania's film Angrezi Medium where he shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday after a year-and-a-half-long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his two sons.