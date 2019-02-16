Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Khan And Other Stars Watch Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. See Pics

Anil Kapoor photographed at the screening of Gully Boy.

A special screening of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy was organised at the Yash Raj studios on Friday evening in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Khan, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari among others watched the film. Though film's lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were not present at the screening, we spotted film's director Zoya Akhtar and actress Kalki Koechlin. The theater also witnessed the arrival of '83 director Kabir Khan and Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan.

Here are the pictures from last night's screening:

Team Gully Boywas well-represented by the film's director Zoya Akhtar and Kalki Koechlin, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

Kalki Koechlin and Zoya Akhtar at the screening. Kalki Koechlin and Zoya Akhtar at the screening.

Anil Kapoor, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming film Total Dhamaal, managed to scoop some time of his busy schedule and watched the film. Anil Kapoor has worked with Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Anil Kapoor photographed at the screening. Anil Kapoor photographed at the screening.

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan was accompanied by his son Zayed Khan at the Gully Boy screening.

Sanjay Khan (L) and Zayed Khan (R). Sanjay Khan (L) and Zayed Khan (R).

Aditi Rao Hydari, who co-starred with Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat," also watched the film on Friday evening.

Aditi Rao Hydari smiled for the shutterbugs. Aditi Rao Hydari smiled for the shutterbugs.

Directors Shashank Khaitan and Kabir Khan were also spotted at the film's screening.

Kabir Khan and Shashank Khaitan arriving at the screening. Kabir Khan and Shashank Khaitan arriving at the screening.

That's not it, the guest list also comprised film producer and Alia Bhatt's uncle Mukesh Bhatt, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and Prateik Babbar.

Other guests at the screening. Other guests at the screening.

Gully Boy opened in theaters on Friday. The film also premiered at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival. Gully Boy showcases the story of an underdog rapper becoming a big name in homegrown rap and hip hop industry.