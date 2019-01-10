Anil Kapoor Reviews Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister. Says, 'You're Such A Great Story Teller'

Anupam Kher in a still from The Accidental Prime Minister trailer. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights "You are impeccable," tweeted Anil Kapoor Shekhar Kapur also reviewed the film The film will release on Friday

Ahead of the release of The Accidental Prime Minister, Anupam Kher shared a note for the film's lead actor Anupam Kher. On Thurday, Anil Kapoor shared a picture of the 63-year-old actor on his Twitter account and accompanied with an extensive note. In his post, Anil Kapoor, referred to Anupam Kher as a "great story teller" and praised the actor for his performance in the film. Anil Kapoor wrote: "Just like every role you do, you have done full justice to this character as well. You're such a great story teller! This definitely was a difficult film and could only be done by an actor par excellence. You are impeccable!"

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's tweet here:

Just like every role you do, @AnupamPKher you have done full justice to this character as well. You're such a great story teller! This definitely was a difficult film and could only be done by an actor par excellence. You are impeccable! #TheAccidentalPrimeMinisterpic.twitter.com/tWogx1zSXL — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 10, 2019

In The Accidental Prime Minister, Anupam Kher plays the role of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, while Akshaye Khanna portrays the role of Mr Singh's media advisor Sanjaya Baru. The film is based on the book The Accidental Prime Minister, which has been written by Sanjaya Baru.

Besides Anil Kapoor, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also praised Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna's performance in the film and tweeted: "Two very strong performances make The Accidental Prime Minister a must see film. Anupam creates Manmohan Singh as a man who seems weak but carries great strength inside. Yet ultimately finds that principles and politics do not go together."

Two very strong performances make #AccidentalPrimeMinister a must see film. Akshaye Khanna and Anupam Kher. Anupam creates Manmohan Singh as a man who seems weak but carries great strength inside. Yet ultimately finds that principles and politics do not go together @AnupamPKher — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) January 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, who plays the lead role in the film, reminded his fans of the film's release date by sharing a special video on Twitter. "The Accidental Prime Minister releases tomorrow. I had recorded this video in England on April 18, 2018. It has been a long, difficult but a sincere cinematic journey. Great learning experience. Both, as an actor ans as a person. Hope you will like my effort. Thank you," tweeted Anupam Kher.

#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister releases tomorrow. I had recorded this video in England on the 18th of April, 2018. It has been a long, difficult but a sincere cinematic journey. Great learning experience. Both, as an actor & as a person. Hope you will like my effort. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/I2kGtMk39S — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 10, 2019

The political drama has been directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. Besides Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna, the film also features Lipstick Under My Burkha actress Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi, Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi and Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi.

The Accidental Prime Ministerwill open in theaters on Friday and it will clash with Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike, which stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina.