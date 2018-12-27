The Accidental Prime Minister Trailer: Anupam Kher And Akshaye Khanna Make A Statement In This Political Drama

Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna in a still from the film (Image courtesy YouTube)

After teasing fans with a series of posters from the upcoming political drama The Accidental Prime Minister, the filmmakers unveiled the trailer of the movie on Thursday. Anupam Kher, who plays the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the Vijay Ratnakar Gutte-directed film, shared the trailer of the film and wrote: "Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting the trailer of our highly anticipated film The Accidental Prime Minister." The almost-three-minute trailer chronicles the life of Manmohan Singh and as the Prime Minister of India from 2004-2014, as narrated by Sanjaya Baru in his book of the same name. In appearance, Anupam Kher aces as Manmohan Singh, however, he is not entirely convincingly as the former PM. Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Sanjaya Baru, who was Manmohan Singh's media advisor from 2004 to 2008. The film's plot is narrated through Sanjaya Baru's character.

The Accidental Prime Minister, delves deep into the internal politics of the Congress party and how Manmohan Singh handled the situations. The trailer also features Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur playing the roles of Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, respectively in the film. You can't deny their uncanny resemblance to the real-life characters. Suzanne Bernert, who plays the role of Sonia Gandhi, plays a pivotal role in the film.

Watch the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister here:

Earlier in the day, Anupam Kher had shared a video of himself with Akshaye Khanna in sync with the characters from the film and thanked him for being "an amazing co-star". "Dear Akshaye Khanna. Today being the release of our trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister. I want to say that you have been an amazing and most giving co actor. Your brilliance rubbed on me and it helped me bring out my best. You are an inspiration. Thank you," he wrote.

The Accidental Prime Minister is all set to hit the screens on February 11 next year. Hansal Mehta is the creative producer of the film.