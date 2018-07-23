Anupam Kher Posts Pic Of 'Political Cast' Of The Accidental Prime Minister

The cast of The Accidental Prime Minister in a still from the film(Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Anupam Kher introduced the "entire political cast" of The Accidental Prime Minister on Monday. The political drama based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in which the actor plays the titular character, shared the photo on social media Monday. The photo featured Anupam Kher, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Mathur, Divya Seth and Suzanne Bernert in their respective characters. Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur play Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi respectively. Suzanne will be seen as Sonia Gandhi while Divya Seth plays the character of Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur. Akshaye Khanna (not part of the photo) plays Sanjaya Baru, whose book with the same title is the inspiration of the feature film."Introducing the entire political cast of The Accidental Prime Minister. The first of its kind motion picture from India. There are so many people behind our passionate effort. But our director Vijay Gutte has really worked hard. Hope you love our labour of love," Anupam Kher tweeted.

Anupam Kher's political drama The Accidental Prime Minister will release on December 21. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the release date of the film and wrote: "Arriving Christmas 2018. The Accidental Prime Minister, the political drama starring Anupam Kher, to release on December 21, 2018. Co-stars Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert and Aahana Kumra. Directed by Vijay Gutte. Here's a glimpse from the film."

Anupam Kher's upcoming political drama was shot in London and New Delhi and the actor had said it was a "brilliant experience" shooting in the locations. The actor continually shares updates from the sets of his film. Recently, the actor had shared a photo with his co-actor Akshaye Khanna on Instagram announcing that the Delhi schedule of his film had come to an end. "The Delhi schedule of our film The Accidental Prime Minister comes to an end. It was great to shoot in a city where I learnt so much about acting (National School Of Drama). It has been a learning experience to work with some superb actors from this city. Thank you Delhi," Anupam wrote.

Anupam Kher had also introduced us to Arjun Mathur, Aahana Kumra and Divya Seth through his Instagram post.

While shooting in London, a video of Anupam Kher dressed as Manmohan Singh went crazy viral. The actor later shared the video with his Instafam.

The Accidental Prime Minister is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and might clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which is expected to release on the same date.