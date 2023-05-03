Anil Kapoor On Yudh Completing 38 Years: 'Jhakassss Came Into Our Lives And Never Left'

Image was shared by Anil Kapoor. (courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Anil Kapoor, who made his acting debut in 1979, has witnessed and celebrated several milestones in his over four-decade-long career. Now, the actor has shared a post marking another milestone – celebrating 38 years since the release of his film Yudh. The 1985 film features Anil Kapoor in a double role alongside Jackie Shroff, Tina Munim, Pran, Danny Denzongpa, Nutan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Hema Malini, among others. Sharing several stills from the film, Anil Kapoor explained why the movie was special to him. For one, the film was the reason for the term Jhakaas being associated with Anil Kapoor, a dialogue synonymous with him even today, the actor said.

Sharing the same, Anil Kapoor said, “38 Years of #Yudh and 38 years since #Jhakassss came into our lives and never left! I always remember #Yudh very fondly for so many reasons! Working with the producer Gulshan Rai and his son Rajiv was a pleasure, Tina Munim was a fabulous costar and Jackie was, as always, a blast!”

Recently, Anil Kapoor looked back at his illustrious career after he won the Filmfare Awards in the Best Supporting Actor (Male) category. Sharing a series of images with the award, Anil Kapoor said, “A #Filmfare is a timeless and iconic achievement and I'm so humbled to receive it for a film that's so special to me. I owe this #BestSupportingActorAward to the unconditional support of the entire team of #JugJuggJeeyo. Thank you @filmfare for recognising our efforts and thank you all for the love!”

Before that, Anil Kapoor celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of the film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, which he said holds a special place in his heart. The movie starred Anil Kapoor alongside the late Bollywood superstar, Sridevi, who was also his sister-in-law. The film was directed by Anil Kapoor's friend Satish Kaushik, who passed away earlier this year.

To commemorate the film's milestone, Anil Kapoor shared a throwback photo of the film's team, including himself, Sridevi, Satish Kaushik, Anil Kapoor's brother and producer Boney Kapoor, and Shekhar Kapur, who was initially set to direct the film. Despite not doing well at the box office, Anil Kapoor in his note said that the film was made with heart and that it was a cherished learning experience. He also gave credit to his friend for brilliantly shooting the songs and the train robbery scene. He shared the note with the photo on social media, using the hashtag #30yearsofRoopKiRaniChoronKaRaja.

The veteran actor will be seen next in Fighter headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.