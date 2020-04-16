Angad Bedi's Throwback To When He Shared 'Same Frame As The Legend Amitabh Bachchan'

Amitabh Bachchan and Angad Bedi from the sets of Pink. (courtesy angadbedi)

Angad Bedi made the most out of Throwback Thursday. The F.A.L.T.U actor shared a set of pictures featuring none other than "the legend" Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing the "working stills" from their 2016 courtroom drama Pink, Angad wrote, "Working stills from Pink." Thanking the film's producer Shoojit Sircar, Angad added, " Thank you Shoojit da for giving me the confidence of standing in the same frame as the legend Amitabh Bachchan Sir and making me believe I could pull off Rajvir Singh!" In the film, Angad played the role of Rajvir Singh, who sexually assaulted Taapsee's character Minal, while Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a retired lawyer, Deepak Sehgal. In the pictures, Angad can be seen standing in the courtroom while Amitabh Bachchan looks at him. In another picture, Shoojit Sircar can be seen speaking to Angad while Big B looks away. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, Angad's throwback pictures were flooded with comments from his friends and fans. But what stole the cake was the sweetest Instagram exchange that Shoojit Sircar and Angad had. Reacting to the picture, Shoojit Sircar wrote, "You were sincere and committed," to which Angad replied saying, "Guru sishya relationship is the only way of growth in life."

Beside Angad Bedi and Big B, Pink also starred Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee in leading roles. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and written by Shoojit Sircar, Pink released in the theatres in 2016. Post its release, the film won many awards and accolades, including the National Film Award for the best film on social issues.