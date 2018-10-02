AndhaDhun Reviewed By Celebs: Ayushmann Khurrana And Radhika Apte Are 'Kamaal'

"Brother Ayushmann Khurrana delivers his career best," tweeted Vicky Kaushal

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 02, 2018 17:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AndhaDhun Reviewed By Celebs: Ayushmann Khurrana And Radhika Apte Are 'Kamaal'

Sriram Raghavan, Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana at AndhaDhun screening.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sriram Raghavan, you are the coolest genius filmmaker," tweeted Bhumi
  2. "Tabu Ma'am you are a Goddess," tweeted Vicky Kaushal
  3. AndhaDhun is slated to release on October 5

Several Bollywood celebrities reviewed Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte's thriller AndhaDhun. Vicky Kaushal described the film as Ayushmann's best performance of his career and tweeted: "Brother Ayushmann Khurrana delivers his career best. What joy to watch a performance like this one! Radhika Apte is Kamaal. Manav Vij Phaaji jhappiyaan twahnu... and Tabu Ma'am you are a Goddess, you are in a league of your own." It wasn't just Vicky Kaushal, who seemed impressed with the film, Ayushmann's Dum Laga Ke Hisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan co-star Bhumi Pednekar too was all praises for the movie. Bhumi described the film as "nuts, crazy, thrilling and brilliant" and wrote: Sriram Raghavan sir you're the coolest genius filmmaker we have. Tabu Ma'am, OMG! you're so amazing, an institution. Mere pyaare Ayushmann, wow buddy. So happy and proud, Radhika Apte well done."

 

 

This is what Bhumi Pednekar tweeted:

 

 

That's not it! Actor Kartik Aaryan, too was all praises for the movie. The actor summed up the movie in a word- wow and added, "What a film!" Sriram Raghavan Sir is a genius."

 

 

The list of admirers didn't just end there. Apart from Bollywood actors, Dhahdak director Shashank Khaitan reviewed the film. He tweeted: "Andhadhunis the most brilliant film ever ... it is just genius storytelling ... it is thrilling, full of suspense and supremely funny ... its cinema at its best ... loved it ... Sriram Raghavan thank you for this ...Ayushmann, Tabu and Radhika.. are all brilliant."

 

 

This is what Hansal Mehta had to say about the thriller.

 

 

AndhaDhunwill open in theaters on October 5 but a special screening of the film was organized in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures from the screening here:

b780pu3oSriram Raghavan, Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana at the screening.
 
b3uamfiAyushmann Khurrana with Vicky Kaushal.
 
pd9hl4loBhumi Pednekar with Ayushmann Khurrana

 

Huma Qureshi couldn't attend the screening of AndhaDhun, so here's what she tweeted:

 

 

AndhaDhunis a thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, in which Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a visually impaired pianist.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Swachh BharatRashtriya Swachhta Diwas Tanushree DuttaMahatama GandhiVirat KohliSuresh RainaNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusOnePlus 6TFlipkart SaleiPhone XRAmazon SaleSurface Pro 6Best Power BanksPrice ComparisonWatch BrandsKisan Kranti Padyatra

................................ Advertisement ................................