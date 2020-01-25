Andaz Apna Apna Producer Vinay Sinha Dies, Aamir Khan And Others Tweet Tributes

Aamir previously worked with Vinay Sinha in Andaz Apna Apna. (Image courtesy: pritisinha333)

Filmmaker Vinay Sinha, who was best-known for producing films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Chor Police and Ameer Aadmi Gharib Aadmi, died on Friday. The cause of his death is yet unknown. Reacting to the sad news of Vinay Sinha's death, many Bollywood celebrities such as Aamir Khan, who has worked with Mr Sinha in the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna, and Kabir Bedi paid tributes to him on social media. In his latest tweet, Aamir Khan wrote: "Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji's family. May his soul rest in peace." Aamir Khan co-starred with Salman Khan in Rajkumar Santoshi's cult classic, which also starred Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.

Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji's family. May his soul rest in peace. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 24, 2020

Kabir Bedi also expressed grief about the sad news and paid tributes to his "dear friend" on Twitter. He recalled his friendship with Vinay Sinha and wrote: "Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Vinay Sinha, who gave Bollywood one of its most enduring comedies, Andaz Apna Apna and gave me a friendship that endured from my earlier days in Bollywood. Eternal love and respect for you."

Vinay Sinha, who was the vice president of Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association, produced several hits in the Nineties such as the 1983 film Chor Police, the 1985 film Ameer Aadmi Gharib Aadmi and the 1997 film Naseeb, which featured Govinda and Mamta Kulkarni in the lead roles.