<i>Andaz Apna Apna 2</i>: Salman Khan And Aamir Khan To Reunite Again?

The cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna was released in theatres on November 4, 1994. It had Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor in the lead.

Though the audience has not seen them together in a film since then, they did share the stage on Bigg Boss when Aamir Khan visited the show for promotions

The most recent one was when Aamir Khan came with his son Junaid Khan to promote Loveyapa. Their fun banter was a treat for fans, which makes the probability of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan reuniting again in the upcoming Andaz Apna Apna sequel, very exciting for fans.

According to an independent industry source, "While the audience has not seen Salman Khan and Aamir Khan together on screen since Andaz Apna Apna, they might reunite for Andaz Apna Apna 2. Andaz Apna Apna is set to re-release in April, and we assume this could be a hint that a sequel is in the making. Although nothing has been cleared as of now of the potential sequel."

Andaz Apna Apna is one of the most loved comedies of all time. Not many details have been revealed about the sequel, yet.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Sikandar, on March 28, 2025. The film will be directed by A R Murugadoss, and Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead.

Aamir Khan's last film was Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released in theatres on August 11, 2022. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite him. Khan is reportedly busy shooting for his next titled Sitaare Zameen Par.