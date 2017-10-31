Ananya Pandey Celebrates Birthday In Style With BFFs - Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor

Highlights
- Ananya is Chunky and Bhavana Pandey's daughter
- Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor enjoyed Ananya's birthday
- The pic from Ananya's birthday bash went viral
The picture will definite give you friendship goals:
Beautiful na?
Ananya Pandey celebrated her 19th birthday yesterday. She has just graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai (also where Suhana is studying) and is looking forward to start college at the University of Southern California. Ananya has a promising future to look forward to and will reportedly make her debut with a sequel to Karan Johar's Student Of The Year while Suhana, 17, who is generally spotted partying, sometimes with her family and sometimes with her friends, always steal the limelight.
Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri celebrated their 26th anniversary at their Alibaug property with close friends and relatives. The guest list included the names of Suhana's BFFs as well. Shanaya and Ananya accompanied Suhana at her parents' wedding anniversary.
It seems these Bollywood star kids are living their teenage lives to the fullest. Are you?