Ananya Panday's Sunset Diaries. See What She Posted

Ananya Panday shared this image. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Highlights Ananya Panday posted a series of pictures on Instagram.

"I'm just forever in love with the sky," wrote Ananya Panday.

Ananya Pandey will be next seen in Liger.

Ananya Panday never fails to impress us with her adorable posts. On Saturday morning, Ananya Panday shared a series of sun-kissed pictures. The actress can be seen in blue swimwear with a white cape as she posed for the photo. Sharing the post on Instagram, Ananya Panday wrote: "I'm just forever in love with the sky," she also added a sun-set emoji along with a hashtag, #Liger. The actress can be seen enjoying the boat ride and the cool breeze.

Check out the post here:

Last week, Ananya Panday also shared a post from Las Vegas which trended all over social media. The actress could be seen posing in a white bathrobe in a car. Sharing the post on Instagram, Ananya wrote: "bathrobe in a car series. Don't ask why, I can't explain," from the sets of Liger.

See Ananya Panday's post here:

On the work front, Ananya Panday has now wrapped her film schedule for Ligerin Las Vegas, USA. Ananya Panday will star opposite Vijay Devarakonda. The cast of the film also will also include the boxing legend Mike Tyson, who plays a cameo role in the film.

Ananya Panday will be next seen in a film directed by Shakun Batra. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria and was later seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh in the same year.