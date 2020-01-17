Ananya Panday's Anniversary Wish For Chunky And Bhavana Panday Came In The Form Of A Throwback Pic

Ananya Panday shared this image. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday wished her parents Chunky and Bhavana Panday in the sweetest way possible. The actress dug out gold in her family photo archive and shared a throwback picture of them on her Instagram profile. Ananya captioned the post: " My happy place. 22 years of love and love." Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday flooded the comments section with heart emojis. Chunky Panday also wrote in the comments section: "Jab mom and I met." Take a look at Ananya Panday's post here:

Meanwhile, Chunky Panday posted a recent picture with Bhavana Panday on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Happy, happy anniversary my dearest everything. 22 years." Check out the post here:

On the work front, Chunky Panday starred in several films in 2019. He featured in Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam. He also starred in Saaho, co-starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. He was also a part of Housefull 4, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol , Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Kharbanda.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress will also star in Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actress has also signed a film opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Other than films, Ananya Panday also has a digital social responsibility initiative called 'So Positive.' On Gandhi Jayanti last year, the actress launched a new campaign called "Swachh Social Media," which aims at curbing any form of social media bullying.