Ananya Panday And Her 'Weird Selfies' Series

Having a dull day? Don't worry. Ananya Panday's latest entry on Instagram will surely cheer you up. On Friday, the actress shared some “random” photos of herself, and her “weird selfies” left her fans in splits. Especially the fourth snap, which shows Ananya Panday making a hilarious face. She is wearing a lavender dress and her expression is too good to miss. Ananya's album starts with a stunning photo of her taking a mirror selfie in a checkered bikini, which she paired with a matching shrug. The second pic features Ananya clicking a photo through a DSLR camera, followed by a cozy photo of her sitting on a bed.

In the second last photo of the album, Ananya is seen making a funny face for a close-up shot. The last picture will surely leave you awestruck. In this mirror selfie, Ananya Panday shows off her toned physique in a yellow bikini. In the caption, Ananya wrote, “Mirror selfies, taking photos, photos being taken, weird selfies - feeling random” and added an old woman and a selfie icon.

Reacting to Ananya Panday's post, her mother Bhawana Pandey commented, “Random plans and random clicks are far better than organised things.” Shweta Bachchan Nanda “loved” Ananya's “long hair” while Tania Shroff wrote, “We love random.”

A comment by musician Lisa Mishra read, “OK Sis!” and actress Ira Dubey dropped fiery icons on the post.

See Ananya Panday's post here:

If you have been following Ananya Panday on Instagram, you know that she loves doing photo dumps. Like this one, where she summed up her January with some random clicks. For her, “January was cute but quick.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday recently announced a film with Vikramaditya Motwane. “Dreams really do come true! Fills my heart with so much gratitude and joy to be working with Vikram sir on a film!” read an excerpt from her post.





Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, has worked in movies like Gehraiyaan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli and Liger.