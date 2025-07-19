Ananya Panday Turns Cheerleader For Cousin Ahaan Panday As He Debuts With <i>Saiyaara</i>: "A Star Is Born"

While the Internet cheers for Ahaan Panday's cracker of a debut in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, his cousin Ananya Panday is ecstatic too. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress took to Instagram yesterday to express her excitement for Ahaan Panday's first film, which has opened up a lot of love from the audience.

What's Happening

Ahaan Panday, nephew of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, and cousin of Ananya Panday, had his debut film, Saiyaara, hit the screens yesterday.

The Internet is mighty impressed by the star kid's promising performance in his first film.

Ananya Panday shared pictures with Ahaan Panday in an Instagram carousel as she watched Saiyaara.

The carousel featured two images, one with Ananya Panday posing with Ahaan Panday against the backdrop of the film's poster. The other snap was a close-up picture of Ananya Panday with a sticker on her forehead which read, "Ahaan Panday Fanclub."

She captioned it, "A star is born, my Saiyaara @ahaanpandayy."

About Saiyaara

The film has recorded Rs 20 crore at the box office on Day 1. The plot of the film revolves around Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), an aspiring singer and Vaani Batra, played by Aneet Padda, who is a budding journalist. As the story progresses, they find themselves entangled in a whirlwind romance, but several obstacles continue to come in their way. The musical romance is high on drama and ambition.

In A Nutshell

Ananya Panday joined the "Ahaan Panday Fanclub", as her cousin had his big debut yesterday with Saiyaara. The actress took to Instagram to extend her love and good wishes after watching the film.

ALSO READ | Saiyaara X Reviews: Fans Hail Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Performance In Debut Film