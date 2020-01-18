Ananya Panday Stole The Limelight At A Mumbai Wedding. See Pics

Ananya Panday shared this photo (courtesy ananyapanday)

Actress Ananya Panday is having a blast at a Mumbai wedding, which appears to be her friend Krisha Parekh's wedding, and sharing glimpses of the shaadi diaries on Instagram. The 21-year-old actress filled up her Instagram feed with photos from all about last night, in which she can be seen chilling with fellow bridesmaids and other guests. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress made a confession in her Instagram post, writing: "I love weddings" and the pictures are proof. Well, Ananya loves weddings and we love her neon wedding look for the shaadi festivities. Ananya turned heads at the wedding function in a lime green sharara from the studios of Ritika Mirchandani.

Details of Ananya Panday's bridesmaid look were also shared by stylist Amy Patel. Ananya let her outfit do all the talking and accessorised simply with a maang tika from the collections of Anmol Jewellers. She wore her hair in soft waves styled with a braided crown. Ananya Panday stole the limelight at the Mumbai wedding.

Here is one more from Ananya Panday's "I love weddings" diaries:

Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, in which she co-starred with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film marked her third Bollywood project. Next up, she has Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter in the line-up. The actress has also been roped in to co-star with Deepika Padukone and Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi in an yet untitled project by Shakun Batra. The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which launched Ananya in Bollywood.