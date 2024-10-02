The Many Moods Of Ananya Panday From The Sets Of <i>Call Me Bae</i>

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest web show Call Me Bae. The series is directed by Collin D'Cunha and has been getting rave reviews ever since it released on Prime Video on September 6. Now, the actress has shared some behind-the-scenes moments from Call Me Bae on Instagram. She shared multiple BTS photos from the set featuring her different moods. The progression of pictures shows Ananya's character Bae's transformation from a sad person to being a happy and confident woman. The post also gives a glimpse into Bae's impeccable fashion sense as she can be seen wearing various fun and eccentric outfits. In the caption, Ananya Panday wrote, “Some B(ae)TS #CallMeBae on @primevideoin.” Reacting to the post, Neha Dhupia wrote, “You are So so so so so good bae … I can't stop saying it.” Tennis player Sania Mirza said, “Binge watched it you are soooo good.” Ananya's mother Bhavna Pandey dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

While Ananya Panday has been garnering praise for her performance in Call Me Bae, fans can't help but compare her character Bae with Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, played by Kareena Kapoor. Ananya addressed the comparisons in an interview with Instant Bollywood. She said, “We are not trying to replicate or even approach what Bebo did because she is a literal icon and her portrayal of Poo is a legacy. What she did was extraordinary. This is our homage to her. If Bae can be even one percent as lovable as Poo, then I think we all will be happy.”

The plot of Call Me Bae centres on Bae, who leads an opulent lifestyle and never thinks about money. But everything changes when she splits from her husband, loses her riches and has to face the fact that she has to start over. In addition to Ananya Panday, the show's supporting cast also includes Vir Das, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur in key roles. Call Me Bae is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehtaand Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.