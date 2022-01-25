If Mumbai Ki Sardi Doesnt Kill Us, Ananya Panday's ROFL Post Will

Ananya Panday posted this. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

We all know about the famous Dilli ki Sardi. And, some of us have also experienced the bone-chilling cold. Well, for a change, Mumbai known for its not-so-cold winter is feeling the chill. The city has seen one of the coldest Januarys in years. While Mumbaikars are shivering, netizens are having a laugh with many coming out with rib-tickling memes. And, if you are thinking that we are here to talk about the weather, then you are wrong. We want you to take a look at Ananya Panday's latest tongue in cheek upload. Yes, she talks about “Mumbai ki sardi” but not in the usual way. Ananya looks stunning in a brown strapless crop top and beige designer pants. Oh boy. She is making heads turn and how. Caption? “Really not prepped for Mumbai ki sardi." She also added a frozen-face emoji. She added in her caption, "Gehraiyaan promotions."

Ananya Panday has been actively promoting her upcoming film. And, she has put a lot of thought into dressing up for her campaigns too. On the second day of film promotions, Ananya picked a floral top with shorts. She captioned her photos, "We're over the moon with all the love and excitement towards the trailer."

Gehraiyaan's trailer made us more restless to watch the film. Ananya Panday made sure that her Instafam watched the trailer without wasting any time. How did she do it? She posted a photo with Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of her cousin in the film. In the snapshot, the two actresses stare straight into the camera with an intense gaze. What do they want to convey? Well, according to Ananya, it was "our 'have you seen the Gehraiyaan trailer yet?” face."

Well, it doesn't end here. Ananya Panday also wants us to listen to Doobey, the first song of Gehraiyaan. She posted a clip and wrote, "It's a song that will make you groove from top to bottom." The video shows Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi madly falling in love with each other. The dreamy mood is juxtaposed with groovy beats.

Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. The film deals with the themes of infidelity and complex human relationships.