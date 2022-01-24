Gehraiyaan Song Doobey: Deepika Padukone And Siddhant Chaturvedi Drown In Each Other

A still from the official video. (Image courtesy: youtube)

On Monday, the filmmakers of Gehraaiyaanreleased the first song Doobey that features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The video features a strong chemistry between Deepika and Siddharth as they fall head over heels in love without worrying too much about the consequences. The song replicates the early stage of love. Doobey is sung by Lothika and written by Kausar Munir. The song video features a phase where everything is dreamy and adventurous and you can't seem to get enough of the actors. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa are making quite a buzz on social media for their upcoming film Gehraaiyaan. The film is directed by Shakun Batra. The storyline of the film revolves around complex human emotions.

Check out the song below:

On Thursday, the trailer of the film Gehraaiyaan gave a glimpse into the film's theme of infidelity and modern-day romantic relationships. The story revolves around the characters of Alisha (Deepika Padukone), Tia (Ananya Panday), Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Karan (Dhairya Karwa).

Here is the trailer:

Gehraaiyaan has been directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. The filming of Shakun Batra's film began in 2020. The stars were earlier spotted travelling to and from Alibaug for the film's shoot - they were also in Goa for the film's shooting schedule. The film has been shot in different locations of Goa, Mumbai and Alibaug.

Gehraaiyaan releases on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 11. It also stars Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.