Ananya Panday In New Pics From Ibiza - This Barbie 'Took The Pink Theme Too Seriously'

Image was shared by Ananya Panday. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday's throwback pics from Ibiza just keep getting better and better. On Thursday, the Dream Girl 2 star treated her social media family to pictures of herself in a rather cute pink swimsuit with an even cuter caption. Sharing a series of herself, having a gala time in what seems like a boat, Ananya wrote, "took the pink theme too seriously." Ananya Panday's post caught the attention of none other than her bff Orry, who could help himself from leaving a hilarious comment. He wrote, "When did you have a baby." For those seeking context, Orry was referring to a pic of Ananya, where she can be seen holding a baby in her arms.

Ananya's bestie Suhana also left a "wow," under the post. Take a look at the post here:

In another post, some days ago, Ananya was seen posing with her sister Rysa. In the pictures, we can see Ananya dressed in her holiday best while posing with her little one. However, what made the post even more special is the sweet comment that her childhood bff Suhana Khan left on her feed thereby calling her a "muse."

Sharing the picture, Ananya Panday wrote, "obsessed with Rysa and her digital camera (or is it the other way around)." Replying to it, her best friend Suhana wrote, "Wow my muse."

Take a look at the lovely post here:

Earlier also, the actor dropped pictures from her travel bucket. The first two pictures show Ananya posing pretty in a white dress. There's a full family picture too where the Panday family twin in white. Ananya was captured with her father Chunky Panday, mother Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa Panday. The rest of the pictures give us glimpses of their holiday abode and surroundings. The pictures were taken in Ibiza. Ananya Panday's bestie Shanaya Kapoor commented and wrote, "My beauty" and dropped a string of heart emojis. Deanne Panday also dropped heart emojis on it.

While on holiday, Ananya Panday accompanied Aditya Roy Kapur in Lisbon. Their images were shared by a paparazzo's account and the caption read, "Brand new couple alert." Take a look at here:

Ananya Panday will next be seen in the sequel of Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana and also in Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber thriller.