No Points For Guessing Which Celeb Couple Inspired This Viral <i>Call Me Bae</i> Wedding Scene

A clip showcasing the wedding of Ananya Panday from her recently released streaming show Call Me Bae has gone viral on social media. The reason behind the virality of the clip is because it looks every bit similar to the wedding of Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The clip has many similarities with the original footage like Ananya's character's walk to the mandap, her dance, and the male lead pointing to his watch like how Sid did in the original footage. Users on social media flocked to the comments section, and had diverse reactions to the recreated clip. One user wrote, "Kiara and Sid". Another wrote, "Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can report copyright". A third wrote, "Why's she copying Kiara Sid's wedding??? What is this even?" There were others who were not impressed with the recreation. A user wrote, "The worst recreation. Kiara was iconic."

The reason the scene looks like a direct rip off is because Call Me Bae is produced by Karan Johar, who is the mentor to Ananya, Kiara and Sidharth.

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, KJo had revealed the reason behind Sid's watch gesture stating that Kiara was incredibly late for her own wedding which drove the guests to borderline angry. Sidharth's gesture pointing to his watch was a genuine reaction of him and others waiting endlessly for the bride.

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7, 2023 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Hotel. Their wedding was attended by their families and close friends from the industry, including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla and others.

Their wedding video featured Kiara, dressed in a pink lehenga as she entered the wedding venue under a 'phoolon ki chaadar' and breaking into a dance. The video shows Kiara and Sidharth kissing each other after exchanging garlands as flowers are showered upon them and they wave to the crowd as they celebrated their moment.

