Riteish Deshmukh Finds A New Dance Partner In Ananya Panday. Watch

Ananya Panday with Riteish Deshmukh. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Every single segment of Riteish Deshmukh's talk show Case Toh Banta Hain is filled with fun and a whole lot of entertainment. The latest celeb to appear as a guest on the show was Ananya Panday. Riteish, who awaits the release of his film Ved, danced with the Liger actress to the recently-released song from his film – Ved Lavlay. The official music video features the actor grooving with Salman Khan but more on that later. In a new promo clip from the talk show, Riteish Deshmukh and Ananya Panday are seen acing the hook step of Ved Lavlay. The actress looks pretty in a white dress. “Thank you so much dearest Ananya Panday for this VEDness. You are totally awesome,” Riteish wrote in the caption and added the hashtags “Ved Lavlay” and “Ved 30 December” for his film.

Ananya Panday reacted to the post with white heart icons. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Whatta vibe.” Take a look:





If you think Ananya Panday is the only celeb with whom Riteish Deshmukh has danced to Ved Lavlay on his show, you are wrong. The actor has made Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor shake a leg to the viral track on Case Toh Banta Hai. While sharing the video with Abhishek, Riteish wrote, “Bhau + Bhau = Ved Lavlay. Thank you, my brother Abhishek Bachchan - I love you.”





Now, check out videos of Riteish Deshmukh grooving to Ved Lavlay with Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor.





The song Ved Lavlay features Salman Khan in a special appearance alongside Riteish Deshmukh. The Dabangg actor teased his fans about the song on Rireish's birthday. He wrote, “Bhau cha birthday aahe (it's brother's birthday), Riteish. Gift to banta hai (a gift is mandatory). Enjoy. Ved Lavlay…Ved 30 December.”





Ved Lavlay has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Ajay Gogavale. It has been composed by Ajay-Atul. Watch the song from the film here:





Ved marks Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. He will co-star with his wife Genelia D'Souza in the upcoming film, which is based on the 2019 Telugu film Majili. Ved will open in theatres on December 30.