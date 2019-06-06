An Update On Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore Sequel

A still from Rowdy Rathore (Courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The story of the film in under progress The film may feature Akshay Kumar in the lead role Rowdy Rathore released in the year 2012

Akshay Kumar's action-comedy film Rowdy Rathore, which was directed by Prabhu Deva, will have a sequel coming soon. Mumbai Mirror reported that the story of the film is currently being written. Shabina Khan, who co-produced the first part of the film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali said: "We are in the process of writing Rowdy Rathore 2 right now and inshallah, it will feature Akshay in the lead," quoted Mumbai Mirror. The rest of the details of the film are yet to be revealed. The first part of the film was the very first project, on which Akshay Kumar and Prabhu Deva worked together and the film released in the year 2012.

Shabina Khan, speaking about Akshay Kumar dropped a hint that the sequel may also have Akshay Kumar in the lead role. "Right from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to Padman, his films have ample of humour. He can manage anything and everything and is one of the only all-rounders we have in the industry today," stated the Mumbai Mirror report.

In Rowdy Rathore, Akshay Kumar played double role as inspector Vikram Singh Rathore and a local thug Shiva. Sonakshi Sinha played the female lead in the film. The film was a remake of Telugu film Vikramarkudu. The Telugu version of the film featured Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi, which also features Katrina Kaif. The film is a cop-drama, where Akshay Kumar plays a cop. The film is being produced by Karan Johar. After Singham and Simmba, the film is fourth in the line of the director's cop-drama.