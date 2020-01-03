An Om Shanti Om Twist In Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan's ROFL Instagram Conversation

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan at the Mumbai airport

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan better be in a film together. Deepika and Kartik run a mutual admiration club together and we got a glimpse of the happenings of the club on Instagram on Friday. It all started with Kartik Aaryan posting an Instagram story, in which he shared a collage of a sepia-toned photo of himself and Deepika as 70s' actress Shanti Priya from her debut film Om Shanti Om. "Hai kisi director mein dum?" Kartik Aaryan challenged filmmakers, to which Deepika sent a reply on her Instagram story. "Why these pictures though?" she asked and got a response from Kartik, which is inspired by an Om Shanti Om dialogue.

"Kyun ki tabse quainaat iss koshish mein lagi hai...," he wrote. "Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho ... to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai," this is the dialogue from Om Shanti Om, originally spoken by Shah Rukh Khan in the film.

Deepika responded to Kartik with the remaining bit: "Agar aap kisi cheeze ko sacche dil se chaho...." Kartik responded with a cheesy comment: "Sacha dialogue hai... dekh liya hai maine," he wrote.

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone recently trended a great deal for fixing up a dance session at the Mumbai airport, when he taught her the steps for party song Dheeme Dheeme. The two actors actually turned up on time and had a full-fledged dance session, pictures of which went crazy viral.

Kartik and Deepika were all smiles.

Kartik and Deepika did the hook step of Dheeme Dheeme.

Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Chhapaak while Kartik Aaryan was last seen in recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh.