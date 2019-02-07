An Allergy Put Sonu Nigam In Hospital. He Posts Pics As Cautionary Tale

Sonu Nigam wrote about suffering an allergic reaction recently

Singer Sonu Nigam shared some photos of himself from the hospital, which could well be disturbing for some, after experiencing an allergic reaction to sea food just a day ahead of his concert trip to Odisha's Jeypore. In his post, the 45-year-old singer wrote that on Monday, he had to be rushed to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after suffering an acute case of sea food allergy. Sonu Nigam said he had difficulty in breathing and the photos reveal that his left eye got massively swollen as an allergic reaction. Talking about the seriousness of the situation, he added that his condition would have been further alarming had there been no hospital around for immediate medical assistance.

However, he recovered well in time for his performance in Jeypore and thanked his fans for the well wishes: "Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don't mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday," he wrote.

"Lesson for all of us, never ever ever, ever take a chance with allergies. Seafood in my case. If Nanavati Hospital wasn't nearby, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation. Happy and Healthy life to everyone," read the rest of Sonu Nigam's post.

See Sonu Nigam's post here:

Sonu Nigam also thanked his team and doctors for helping him make the Jeypore concert a success: "Yesterday wouldn't have been possible without your love. And of course, my entire extended family of musicians and technicians... and most importantly my doctors."

Sonu Nigam, who is a National Award-winning singer, has credits for over a hundred songs in eight languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Marathi.