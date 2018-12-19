Sonu Nigam Accuses Media Of Missing The Point Of His 'Better Off In Pakistan' Comment

Sonu Nigam photographed during a concert. (Image courtesy: Facebook)

Highlights Sonu Nigam was trolled on social media for his statement "Indian singers have to pay 40-50% of their concerts remuneration" Sonu Nigam is a National Award-winning singer

Singer Sonu Nigam, trolled for saying 'it would have been better if he were from Pakistan' at Agenda Aaj Tak 2018, blamed "some journalists" who "missed the real content" in an "attempt to make headlines catchy and sensational." Explaining the context of his statement, Sonu Nigam wrote on Facebook: "My point about being better off being born in Pakistan was about the music companies in India asking Indian singers to pay 40-50 per cent of their concerts remunerations to them and only then they'll work with those artistes but they don't ask the same from the singers from abroad, namely Pakistan. This was the important point I made and these guys changed it to 'I would have been better off born in Pakistan I'd have work come my way.' What do I say? Pathetic."

At Agenda Aaj Tak 2018, Sonu Nigam had said that singers in India have to pay music companies for their shows but singers from abroad (including Pakistan) are exempted from the rule. He also said: "Sometimes, I feel like it would have been better if I were from Pakistan. At least I would get offers from India," stated an India Today report.

Read Sonu Nigam's post here:

Here are some Twitter posts after Sonu Nigam's comment went viral:

Dear #SonuNigam talent is in demand irrespective of nationality, religion or ethnicity. You, on the other hand, with your god-awful renditions of what could have been good Kannada songs, and your inherent xenophobia, deserve this career wilderness #Idiothttps://t.co/EW09l3ud6cpic.twitter.com/mcUvgVs3QT — Sharad Narayan (@Grouseo_Marx) December 18, 2018

Dear #sonunigam grow up mayn, pakistani singer get work in india because they are talented, they dont get work based on their Ethnicity. Stop finding cheap ways to stay in lime light and #respect@SonuNigamForum — Qureshi M. Talha (@cooldudetalha) December 19, 2018

Singers like #AtifAslam#RahatAliKhan#ShafqtAmanatAli#AdnanSami are way more talented than you Sonu Nigam. That's why they get accepted and appreciate despite being outsider.



Just because you are from India that doesn't mean producers should accept you and flop the film. — ARMAN (NZR) (@arman_armu_) December 18, 2018

Meanwhile, at Agenda Aaj Tak 2018, Sonu Nigam also said: "Nowadays, singers have to pay music companies for shows. If we don't shell out the money, they will play songs sung by other singers and highlight them. Then, they will take money from them. They don't do the same with Pakistani singers. But then why single only Indian singers out? Atif Aslam is a very close friend of mine. He is never asked to pay to sing at shows, neither is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan."

Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have sung several popular tracks in Bollywood. Atif sang Tere Bin in Bas Ek Pal, Pehli Nazar Mein in Race and Dil Diya Gallan in Tiger Zinda Hai. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's top Bollywood track include Sajda (My Name Is Khan), Tere Mast Mast Do Nain (Dabangg) and Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan).

Sonu Nigam is National Award-winning singer and he has sung over a hundred songs in eight languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Marathi.