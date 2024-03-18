Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan, Suhana Khan And Others At Shweta Bachchan's 50th Birthday Bash

Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan, Suhana Khan and others attended the party.

To mark her 50th birthday, Shweta Bachchan hosted a party on Sunday night. From her family members to close friends, the party was attended by some of the biggest names in the Bollywood fraternity. Shweta Bachchan's father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan graced the birthday party hosted at her Mumbai residence. This marked the Don star's second public appearance after several reports falsely claimed the megastar had undergone an angioplasty procedure for either a clot in his leg or a blocked artery last week. The actor was clicked while he was seated inside his car.

Shweta Bachchan's mother Jaya Bachchan was also seen attending the party. She was clicked in a traditional salwar-kameez.

Take a look at some pictures from last night:

The other attendees to the party included Suhana Khan and her mom Gauri Khan, who is a close friend of Shweta Bachchan. Suhana looked stylish in a white checkered shirt. She opted for a sleek bun to accentuate her look.

Shweta's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, was also photographed in a bright yellow flowy dress with filmmaker Karan Johar outside the residence.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is rumoured to be dating Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, was also spotted arriving at the party.

Earlier on Sunday, Shweta Bachchan received heart warming birthday wishes from her friends and family. Topping the charts in the cuteness quotient was however the wish that came from her younger sibling and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Sharing a collage of pictures of himself with his sister, the Ghoomer star wrote, "Happy Birthday, Shwetdi! I might not say it or show it, but you mean the world to me. Love you." Take a look at what Abhishek posted for her:

Shweta Bachchan is the older child of Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.