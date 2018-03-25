Amitabh Bachchan To Shoebite Producers: 'Please Release The Film, Don't Kill Creativity'

Highlights
- "Lot of hard labour has been put in," he tweeted
- Shoebite has been directed by Shoojit Sircar
- The delay in release is due to a fight between the production houses
Read what Amitabh Bachchan posted.
T 2753 - PLEASE .. PLEASE ... PLEASE .. Utv & Disney , or whoever else has it .. Warners , whoever .. JUST RELEASE THIS FILM .. !! lot of hard labour been put in .. don't KILL creativity !! pic.twitter.com/wSlpABMkx6— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2018
Earlier this week, replying to a fan's tweet, Big B appealed to the makers to 'put aside the internal debate' and give a chance for others to 'appreciate the film.'
YES .. utv & Disney .. put aside the internal debate, issues, or personal view points and give this labour of love from Shoojit Sircar a chance for others to appreciate this novel story and film .. PLEASE https://t.co/kSex5BXzCY— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2018
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's next release in 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor. Thugs Of Hindostan and Brahmastra are in the line-up.