Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Late Music Composer Aadesh Shrivastava's Son Avitesh On His Bollywood Debut

Avitesh will soon make his Bollywood debut. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Highlights "Your father Aadesh, built some great music creativity," wrote Big B

"May you add another feather to his cap," he added

"My wishes ever for your launch," Big B wrote

Avitesh Shrivastava, son of late music composer and singer Aadesh Shrivastava, is all set to make his debut as an actor. Avitesh will soon be seen in Sirf Ek Friday and posters of the film have been shared on social media by none other than actor Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing the posters, the actor wrote, “Avitesh your father Aadesh, built some great music creativity. May you add another feather to his cap. My wishes ever for your launch Sirf Ek Friday,” along with heart and folded hand emojis. The poster shared by Amitabh Bachchan features Avitesh in a suit looking straight into the camera.

Meanwhile, there is also a second poster that features actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar with his hair tied in a ponytail and enjoying a smoke.

See the posters here:

Avitesh Shrivastava reshared the post by Amitabh Bachchan and said, “ I am beyond grateful for your wishes and support, Amitabh Bachchan." Tagging the producer of the film, the debutant wrote, “Just a sneak peek of what's in the line for Mini films official. Thank You Mansi Bagla the most for believing in me and giving me the strength to play this character.”

The film is directed by Lloyd Baptista and features the tagline, “A modern day tale of Dronacharya and Ekalavya.”

Videos on Avitesh Shrivastava's Instagram timeline show that he is also a gifted singer like his father. In a video captioned, “Don't be shy,” Avitesh can be heard singing and playing the piano.

In another post, he is seen singing with his father on stage. In the caption, Avitesh Shrivastava wrote, “He lives through me.”

Avitesh Shrivastava's father Aadesh Shrivastava served as a music composer on over 100 films. He was known for his work in films such as Raajneeti, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. Aadesh Shrivastava died of cancer at the age of 51.