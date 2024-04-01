Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Jumping From A 30-Foot Cliff Without Harness For A Film: 'Those Were The Days'

Image was shared by Big B. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who often treats his fans on Instagram to pictures from his early days in the film industry, did nothing different on Sunday. The Yudh actor shared a throwback image of himself on social media and remembered how action sequences were shot in the 1970s. Sharing a picture of himself from the set of his 1979 film Mr Natwarlal, Big B recalled the days when actors didn't have safety gear while performing action sequences for movies. Along with the photo, senior Bachchan wrote, ".. taking off from a 30-foot cliff for an action sequence .. no harness, no face replacement, no VFX .. and landing .. err .. on mattresses .. if you were lucky ..'Those were the days my friend'." In the comment section, Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, "You were and will always be the best forever Amitji" while Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt dropped a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of several superhit action films like Zanjeer, Deewar, Don, Laawaris, Kaalia and Trishul.

Take a look at his post below:

Meanwhile, during the latest episode of Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya Season 2, the veteran star opened up about how she and her husband, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan have to keep up with the times or else they will be left behind. It occurred when Navya Navya Naveli Navya appreciated her grandparents – Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan for keeping up with the times. She said, “I feel today, looking at you, looking at Nana, I feel that you are over a certain age, you are adapting to current times and that's such a beautiful thing.” Jaya emphasised that this is something they have to do “or else we will be left behind.”

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in a cameo appearance in Tiger Shroff's Ganapath. His upcoming films include Kalki AD 2898 alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil film Vettaiyan.