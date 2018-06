Amitabh Bachchan 'Finally Away' From Prosthetics 'Torture'. Thanks To Badla

Big is currently in Glasgow shooting for Badla (Courtesy SrBachchan)

T 2841 - Confined .. conscious and content .. until, the film releases .. this be the life of creativity .. 'BADLA' moves each day .. finally away from and distant from prosthetics and heavy costume armour ! pic.twitter.com/fFUfpa80LD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2018

T 2842 - The day progresses .. and BADLA is being taken ! It can anyone from .. heheha pic.twitter.com/AcIamyJOeU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan is "finally" taking a sigh of relief. From what you may ask? He is relieved from the "torturous" prosthetics (the process he had to undergo for, his film with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor). Big B, who is currently in Glasgow to shoot for, tweeted, "Confined. Conscious and content. Until, the film releases. This be the life of creativity..moves each day. Finally away from and distant from prosthetics and heavy costume armour." Badla is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also features Taapsee Pannu , hisco-star. Amitabh Bachchan also shared two photos of himself, in what appears to be his look from). Take a look: The 75-year-old actor had earlier made a case against the prosthetics , which is nomrally used to enhance a character's look in the film. Describing the prosthetic make-up trials as a "torture," Mr Bachchan wrote on his blog: "Tomorrow is a torture. Prosthetic make-up for two film looks and trials. That sticky beard that extra beard that head locks and the lot. I thought I had had a lifetime of it but no, there is always more to come."After completing a schedule of, Big B flew to Glasgow. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is co-producing As the shooting of the film progressed, Mr Bachchan shared another glimpse of himself on Twitter:As mentioned earlier,is Amitabh Bachchan's second film with Tapsee Pannu, after, which released in 2016. For Sujoy Ghosh's, Big B had given a voice over and he starred in 2016's