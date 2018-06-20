Amitabh Bachchan 'Finally Away' From Prosthetics 'Torture'. Thanks To Badla

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting Badla in Glasgow with Tapsee Pannu

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 20, 2018 12:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amitabh Bachchan 'Finally Away' From Prosthetics 'Torture'. Thanks To Badla

Big is currently in Glasgow shooting for Badla (Courtesy SrBachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Finally away from and distant from prosthetics," wrote Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Badla will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh
  3. The release date of Badla has not been announced yet
Amitabh Bachchan is "finally" taking a sigh of relief. From what you may ask? He is relieved from the "torturous" prosthetics (the process he had to undergo for Brahmastra, his film with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor). Big B, who is currently in Glasgow to shoot for Badla, tweeted, "Confined. Conscious and content. Until, the film releases. This be the life of creativity.. Badla moves each day. Finally away from and distant from prosthetics and heavy costume armour." Badla is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also features Taapsee Pannu, his PINK co-star. Amitabh Bachchan also shared two photos of himself, in what appears to be his look from Badla). Take a look:
 

The 75-year-old actor had earlier made a case against the prosthetics, which is nomrally used to enhance a character's look in the film. Describing the prosthetic make-up trials as a "torture," Mr Bachchan wrote on his blog: "Tomorrow is a torture. Prosthetic make-up for two film looks and trials. That sticky beard that extra beard that head locks and the lot. I thought I had had a lifetime of it but no, there is always more to come."

After completing a schedule of Brahmastra, Big B flew to Glasgow. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is co-producing Badla.
 

Comments
As the shooting of the film progressed, Mr Bachchan shared another glimpse of himself on Twitter:
 

As mentioned earlier, Badla is Amitabh Bachchan's second film with Tapsee Pannu, after PINK, which released in 2016. For Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani, Big B had given a voice over and he starred in 2016's Te3n.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

badlaAmitabh Bachchan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOla

................................ Advertisement ................................