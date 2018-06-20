Amitabh Bachchan 'Finally Away' From Prosthetics 'Torture'. Thanks To Badla

Highlights
- "Finally away from and distant from prosthetics," wrote Amitabh Bachchan
- Badla will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh
- The release date of Badla has not been announced yet
T 2841 - Confined .. conscious and content .. until, the film releases .. this be the life of creativity .. 'BADLA' moves each day .. finally away from and distant from prosthetics and heavy costume armour ! pic.twitter.com/fFUfpa80LD— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2018
The 75-year-old actor had earlier made a case against the prosthetics, which is nomrally used to enhance a character's look in the film. Describing the prosthetic make-up trials as a "torture," Mr Bachchan wrote on his blog: "Tomorrow is a torture. Prosthetic make-up for two film looks and trials. That sticky beard that extra beard that head locks and the lot. I thought I had had a lifetime of it but no, there is always more to come."
After completing a schedule of Brahmastra, Big B flew to Glasgow. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is co-producing Badla.
Red Chillies Ent. is excited to announce its next film #BADLA, in association with Azure Ent., starring the legendary @SrBachchan & the very talented @taapsee, helmed by acclaimed director @Sujoy_G.@iamsrk@VenkyMysore@sunirkheterpal@_GauravVerma@RedChilliesEnt@iAmAzurepic.twitter.com/2RGG23oDft— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) June 19, 2018
T 2842 - The day progresses .. and BADLA is being taken ! It can anyone from .. heheha pic.twitter.com/AcIamyJOeU— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2018
As mentioned earlier, Badla is Amitabh Bachchan's second film with Tapsee Pannu, after PINK, which released in 2016. For Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani, Big B had given a voice over and he starred in 2016's Te3n.