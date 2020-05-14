Amitabh Bachchan, 51-Years-Old In Bollywood, 'Amazed' At Gulabo Sitabo's Digital Release

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Gulabo Sitabo sets (courtesy taranadarsh)

Amitabh Bachchan, who marked his 51st year in Bollywood this year, will witness something for the first time - the worldwide premiere of his film on a digital platform. Amitabh Bachchan's new film Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was to release in April but couldn't as theatres are shut and the country is in lockdown mode. But the show must go on and hence Gulabo Sitabo will have a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. After tweeting about the film's digital release, an excited Mr Bachchan wrote in a post that he is "honoured" to be part of yet "another challenge" in his career as an actor. "Joined film industry in 1969. Now in 2020. It's... 51 years! During this formidable period seen many changes and challenges. Now another challenge. Digital release of my film Gulabo Sitabo. June 12, only on Amazon Prime. Worldwide. 200 plus countries. That is amazing. Honoured to be a part of yet another challenge!" Amitabh Bachchan stepped into Bollywood with 1969 film Saat Hindustani.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post here. Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, who has worked with Big B in films such as Shoebite, Piku and Pink.

Big B plays the role of an aged landlord (Gulabo) while Ayushmann has been cast as his tenant (Sitabo) in the movie. Mr Bachchan described the storyline of Gulabo Sitabo in these words: "Ek izzatdaar janaab aur uske anokhe kirayedar ki kahaani."

Another movie that's releasing on OTT platform ZEE5 is Ghoomketu, in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead and Mr Bachchan has a cameo.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is a true blue inspiration at 77, recently wrote about going to work and wrapping a few pending shooting schedules. Big B added a detailed disclaimer that proper precautionary measures were in place on the sets.

T 3522 - Just back from work .. hamstring be damned .. social messaging videos .. acknowledging the 'angels' videos .. giving commendation to them that work so we exist .. and the invitations to the new season of KBC ..

The show goes on ..

heavy in heart , to all .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 5, 2020

He shot for the new season of Kaun Bangea Crorepati and also filmed a few videos applauding COVID-19 warriors. Registrations for KBC started on May 9 and will remain open till May 22, after which, the final contestants will be selected via digital screenings and interviews.